Fuel Qeues: NNPCL Dismisses Fear Of Scarcity, Cites Distribution Issue

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has explained why there are currently long queues at some filling stations in Lagos State.

Punch Newspaper reports that the NNPCL, tied the development to a “brief distribution issue.”

Naija News reports that long lines were seen on Monday at several petrol stations in Lagos. Locals have since been panic-buying over rumours that there would be a new scarcity of fuel.

Long queues were observed at petrol stations across Ikorodu Road, Ikeja, Ojodu Berger and Lagos Ibadan express way while some stations in the listed areas were shut.

NNPCL spokesperson, Femi Soneye denied any suggestion of new fuel scarcity in his remarks on the development on Tuesday.

According to Soneye, the NNPCL’s products were still easily accessible and there were no supply problems.

He, however, said that the problem with distribution in a few places had been fixed.

Soneye said, “We are pleased to confirm that there are no supply issues, and our products remain readily available.

“The recent tightness experienced in certain areas was due to a brief distribution issue in Lagos, which has since been resolved.”

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria’s National Vice Chairman, Hammed Fashola, stated that he was aware of the lines at several petrol stations in Lagos.

However, Fashola said the queues might be due to panic-buying on the part of customers.

“I am not in Lagos as we speak. But I heard about it too that there are queues in Lagos. It may just be panic buying. I am not sure there is fuel scarcity. People are just panicking. However, I will find out what the problem is,” Fashola said.