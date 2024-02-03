Actor Carl Weathers, Known For Role As Apollo Creed In ‘Rocky’ Series, Dies At Age 76

US actor, Carl Weathers, famed for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” franchise, has died at the age of 76, his family announced on Friday.

Weathers, who notably appeared in the 1987 film “Predator” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently gained attention on the small screen with his role in the “Star Wars” spin-off series “The Mandalorian,” earning an Emmy nomination for his performance.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said, according to Deadline.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations.”

The statement did not specify the cause of death but mentioned that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday.

Following a short tenure in American football’s NFL as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders, Weathers pursued a screen career spanning five decades, encompassing over 75 appearances in movies and TV, starting with the Blaxploitation films of the mid-1970s.

Carl Weathers will be best remembered for his portrayal of the jingoistic heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who stood against Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in the 1976 film “Rocky.”

The movie, known for its brutally choreographed championship boxing scenes, set the standard for fight films, featuring blood, broken bones, and slow-motion punches.

“Rocky” won the 1977 Best Picture Oscar and catapulted Stallone to movie mega-stardom. Weathers reprised his role as Apollo Creed in sequels like “Rocky II,” “Rocky III,” and “Rocky IV,” where Creed met his demise in the ring.

On Friday, Stallone paid glowing tribute to his co-star, a man he said was integral to the success of “Rocky.”

“When he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I never could have accomplished what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul.”