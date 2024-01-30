Canadian Province Imposes Two-Year Ban on Nigerians, Other International Students

British Columbia, one of Canada’s provinces, has implemented a ban on admitting Nigerian and international students to tertiary institutions for the upcoming two years.

Recall Naija News reported that the Canadian Government was planning to implement a national cap aimed at reducing the influx of international students into the country.

This decision was recently announced in a statement by Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

Miller stated that the measure’s objective is to reduce the issuance of new student visas by 35 percent for the current year.

According to the announcement, this decision comes as the province tackles “exploitative practices” within the system.

The Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, emphasized the significance of resolving issues within the international education system, acknowledging its crucial role in the province’s social and economic framework.

“There are a wide array of private institutions, big and small, in our province, but regardless of the institution’s size, our expectations of the level of quality are the same.

“There are institutions that are not meeting our expectations right now,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Information indicates that during the first half of 2023, nearly 18,000 study permits were issued to Nigerians in Canada, exceeding all other countries except India.