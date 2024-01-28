FCT Revenue Service Goes After Nigerian Who Shut Down Grenada For 7 Days

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service has issued a call to prominent Abuja-based Nigerian businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, to comply with her tax obligations by filing her annual returns.

This request follows the widespread attention her lavish seven-day 50th birthday celebration received on social media.

Annual returns, which constitute a formal record of a company’s financial activities over the past year, are required to be filed with the relevant government authorities.

This process is not only a legal mandate but also crucial for ensuring transparency and adherence to good corporate practices.

The FCT Revenue Service’s reminder to Achimugu came in response to posts about her extravagant birthday bash, which notably included the alleged attendance of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor reportedly traveled to Grenada, a Caribbean island country, to participate in the celebration, drawing significant media attention.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, clarified that his trip to Grenada was primarily to discuss developmental projects for Lagos with Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, although he admitted to attending some social events during his visit.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Last weekend in St. George’s, Grenada, I presented Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell with a miniature of the Blue Line Rail, and we engaged in extensive discussions on various aspects of our bilateral relations, focusing mainly on tourism, agriculture, and other economic interests that could benefit both our regions.

“Prime Minister Mitchell also shared exciting plans for Grenada’s upcoming 50th-anniversary celebrations in February. It was a productive and enriching exchange, setting the stage for deeper collaboration between our regions.

“Additionally, I had the opportunity to attend some social events, further strengthening the ties between our two nations.”

Meanwhile, while reacting to the extravagant Achimugu’s golden jubilee anniversary on Thursday via X, FCT-IRS sent wishes to her and urged to fulfill her tax duties as a Nigerian citizen.

IRS stated, “The FCT-Internal Revenue Service extends our warmest birthday wishes to you! May this special day be filled with joy and blessings. Remember to fulfill your tax obligations by filing your annual tax returns.”

While the news of her birthday events have become the subject of controversies among netizens, the 50-year-old celebrated herself for being most popular recently after Israel-Hamas war.

Achimugu said, “Good evening, everyone, lovers of mine. This is not an official thank you for being there for me and coming to Grenada. It is a very tough time. It was a moment for me to thank everyone whom I should be concerned over the pleasant media help about this famous Aisha.

“And I want to congratulate myself for being the most popular person in the entire world, apart from the Gaza and Israeli fight, I guess something that’s most popular on the news globally. I give God the glory, and I thank God for my life. And for those who have genuinely shown concern over the media, I want to assure you that I’m well, I’m in a high spirit,

“I really don’t give a hoot. I’m doing me; I’ve always done me, a happy soul, doing what makes me happy.

“And again, celebrating people who love me, genuinely love me, who have always been there for me in the last 50 years and even less, but feels like they’ve known me all my life.

“I thank you all. Thank you to everyone who has called me privately, those who have shown concern on the platform, and even those who have been quiet about it and praying in their own time. I want to say I’m extremely, extremely very grateful.”