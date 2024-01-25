NNPCL Privatises Pipelines Rehabilitation, Builds PH Refinery Storage

A 150 million litre storage facility for the Port Harcourt Refining firm has been built by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in the build-up to the plants’ full operation, the firm announced on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that it stated that the storage facility was built in Atlas Cove and that the company has inked Build, Operate, and Transfer agreements to rehabilitate pipelines and storage facilities around the country.

The Atlas Cove Jetty, which is situated inside the boundaries of Tarkwa Bay in Lagos State, is a significant NNPCL site used for the receiving and distribution of petroleum products to the western portion of Nigeria.

In a documentary, the national oil company also disclosed that, in 2023, its retail division supplied over 14 billion litres of white goods.

White products include Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol; Automotive Gas Oil or diesel; and Dual Purpose Kerosene, otherwise referred to as Kerosene.

Three international carriers would get gasoline from the company’s newly established aviation department, it added, with plans to serve additional airlines in the future.

Outlining its strides in the downstream sector in 2023, the company stated that “the directorate overseeing trading, shipping, refining and retail witnessed extraordinary achievements.”

It further stated that NNPC Ltd.’s downstream business had a successful 2023, from finalizing agreements for the swap of crude oil to completing the Port Harcourt refinery’s mechanical completion.

It said that the Port Harcourt refinery’s full operations will come after important infrastructure was put in place.

The firm said, “A major breakthrough unfolded with the mechanical completion of the Port Harcourt refinery. As operations gradually pick up, efforts are on the way to ensure that the new Port Port Harcourt refinery, Kaduna and Warri refineries follow suit.

“Ahead of full operations, NNPC Ltd has put in place 150 million litres fully automated storage capacity at Atlas Cove. NNPC Ltd also inked Build, Operate and Transfer agreements for the rehabilitation of pipelines and storage facilities across Nigeria.”