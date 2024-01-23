Tobacco-Related Sickness Claims Lives Of 26,800 Annually – FG Reveals

The Federal Government has revealed that tobacco-related diseases are responsible for over 26,800 annual deaths in Nigeria.

Additionally, 4.5 million Nigerians aged 15 and above are identified as tobacco users, as stated in a release by the Federal Competitive Consumer Protection Commission on Monday.

During the official launch of its tobacco control advocacy event titled ‘Don’t Burn Their Future,’ the acting Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Federal Competitive Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Adamu Abdullahi, revealed this information on Monday.

It is noteworthy that Adamu Abdullahi assumed the role of acting EVC earlier this month, succeeding the removal of the former EVC, Babatunde Irukera, by President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing the audience at the event, Abdullahi emphasized that the initiative targets the concerning increase in young and underage individuals accessing tobacco products.

He further highlighted that the objective is to mitigate the adverse impact on society.

Abdullahi underscored the dynamic nature of robust health, encompassing physical well-being and mental and social aspects.

“The campaign underscores the collective responsibility of individuals, communities, and a prioritised healthcare system in fostering a healthier future for the youth,” Abdullahi added.

Expanding on the subject, Abdullahi emphasized the serious risks linked to tobacco use among the youth, spanning from effects on brain development to respiratory issues and heightened nicotine dependence.

The acting FCCPC boss commended the proactive measures taken by the Federal Government, “including the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015,”

He further stated the government’s dedication to establishing a smoke-free environment and fulfilling international obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

He said, “The campaign’s scope extends beyond warnings, featuring a collaborative approach with Civil Society Organisations to provide counselling services for those aiming to quit smoking. Toll-free lines have been established to bridge the gap to a smoke-free future, emphasizing support and follow-up,” Abdullahi added.

Earlier, the Minister of Health, Prof Muhammad Pate, acknowledged that the FCCPC’s campaign aligns with the national objective of tobacco control.

Abdullahi, who was unable to attend the event in person, was represented by Dr. Malau Toma, the Chairman of the Tobacco Control Unit at the Federal Ministry of Health.

Abdullahi elucidated that tobacco represents a significant risk factor for noncommunicable diseases such as hypertension, stroke, cancers, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

He disclosed that globally, there are more than eight million deaths annually, with over seven million attributed to direct tobacco use and approximately 1.2 million resulting from non-smokers’ exposure to second-hand smoke.

In his comments, the former EVC of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, underscored the imperative to shield individuals from the detrimental effects of tobacco, emphasizing that it is not merely an event but a crucial cause.

“The campaign sets the stage for a series of symposiums, lectures, hangouts, and meetings with young people nationwide, reinforcing the message for a tobacco-free future. The FCCPC calls on all stakeholders, including tobacco manufacturers, to join hands in this crucial endeavour,” he concluded.