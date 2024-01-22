You Have A Case To Answer On Alleged N320 Million Fraud – Court Tells Delta Reps Mutu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission put forward by a member of the House of Representatives representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State, Nicholas Mutu.

Mutu, along with two other entities, Airworld Technologies Ltd and Oyien Homes Ltd, are facing charges related to money laundering, accused of being involved in the laundering of approximately N320 million.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo ordered Nicholas Mutu and his co-defendants to enter their defence, stating that they have a case to answer regarding the allegations made against them in the 13-count amended charge.

The judge held that the prosecution had presented enough evidence to establish a prima facie case against the three defendants, justifying the need for them to respond and present their defence.

Story continues below advertisement

Nicholas Mutu, characterized as the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, having retained his seat since his initial election in 1999, is alleged to have committed the offences between August 2014 and August 2016. This period coincides with his tenure as the Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).