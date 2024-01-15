Your Plan To Transfer Departments To Lagos Is Political – HURIWA Knocks CBN

A prominent civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has rejected the plan by the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to transfer some departments of the apex bank to Lagos.

The group insisted that the decision was political and reeked of petty politics.

HURIWA compared the apex bank move to newly elected and sworn-in governors rapidly moving state universities to their local government areas.

They argued that it makes no logical sense to say that the attempt to decongest the Abuja headquarters of the CBN was a reason for transferring departments to Lagos.

The group shared their objection via a statement by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko.

They noted that the decision by the new CBN chief was tantamount to disrespecting section 298 of the constitution of Nigeria, which states that the FCT shall be the capital of the federation and seat of government of the federation.

HURIWA argued that the enabling Act that set up the CBN prescribed the legal functions to include being the official banker of the government of the federation.

Story continues below advertisement

They described the reason given for the plan to move some departments to Lagos as puerile and laughable.