Step-By-Step Guide To Register For 2024 JAMB DE Exam

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has commenced the registration process for the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) for candidates nationwide.

Following the official announcement, registration is now open for interested candidates nationwide.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, in a meeting with media executives in Lagos State on Sunday, assured that comprehensive measures have been implemented to facilitate a seamless registration process for all interested candidates.

Oloyede revealed that the registration process for UTME candidates would precede that of Direct Entry candidates.

Furthermore, he specified that the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents and E-PIN vending is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, February 28, and conclude on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The registrar said, “It is available only at JAMB Offices.”

Things to know before applying

1. The JAMB Direct Entry form is different from the JAMB UTME form, which is for candidates who want to apply for admission into the first year of the university programme.

2. You can only register at JAMB offices.

3. You cannot apply for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year.

4. The JAMB DE form is an online application form. You need to fill it out and submit it on the jamb portal.

5. JAMB only recognises and accepts twelve qualifications/certificates.

6. Statement of result is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award.

7. Upgrade from UTME to DE is available only to candidates whose DE results have not been released at the point of UTME registration and those who indicated that he/she is awaiting A-level results.

8. The 2024/2025 session’s DE fee is N3,500. Other payments include N700 for the CBT Centre registration service charge, N1,500 for the CBT Centre service charge for mock/UTME and N500 for bank charges/commission.

This amounts to N6,200 for candidates who are not sitting for the MOCK examination, and N7,700 will be paid by those who would sit for the MOCK examination.

9. You must have a National Identification Number.

How to pay

The following are the methods of payment that interested candidates can explore.

1. Bank payment: You can use the e-PIN generated on the JAMB portal to pay.

2. Online payment: Use your ATM card or USSD code on the JAMB portal to pay.

3. POS payment: You can pay with POS at any accredited CBT or JAMB office.

To register, follow the steps below:

1. Create your JAMB profile.

2. To create your JAMB profile, send your NIN to 55019 or 66019 as a text message. Write ‘NIN’, then space and add your 11-digit NIN number and send it to 55019 or 66019.

E.g. NIN 00123456789

Note that space should be between the word NIN and your 11-digit NIN.

After that, you will receive a confirmation code.

The cell phone number used for sending NIN to 55019 or 66019 is automatically tied to the candidate’s name supplied by NIMC and will be used in all communications related to his/her 2023 Application/Examination.

3. Then log into the JAMB portal with the code.

4. Visit any accredited bank, CBT Centre or embassy ( for candidates in foreign countries) to get the JAMB e-PIN. You will need your confirmation code and pay the required fee to get the e-PIN.

5. After sending a message to 55019 or 66019, you will receive:

– 10-digit profile code

– Registered name with NIMC

– Total cost for UTME with Mock and without Mock

“Dear Miracle Promise, Your Profile code: 172081003 and NIN 44617822814. Visit www.jamb.gov.ng, Quick Links, then IBASS for eBrochure. Buy UTME pin with Mock N7,700, without Mock N6,200 and DE pin N6,200.”

5. Presents the profile code at the point of procurement of form (Banks, MMOs, MFBs, Switches, USSD Partners). The form ePIN is then sent to you as a text message.

6. Then proceed to present the ePIN at any JAMB-accredited CBT centre for registration.

To retrieve a lost profile code

1. Send [RESEND] to 55019 or 66019 as a text message from the same cell phone number you registered with.

2. The Profile Code would then be retrieved and delivered to your registered cell phone number.

3. If your e-PIN is not received or lost, send [UTMEPIN] or [DEPIN] to 55019 or 66019 for UTME or DE, respectively, from the registered cell phone number.

4. The e-PIN would then be retrieved and delivered to the candidate’s registered cell phone number.