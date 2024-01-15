Liberia’s Outgoing President Weah Declares No Plans For Presidential Run

Liberia’s outgoing president, George Weah, has stated that he has no intentions of seeking the presidency again following his defeat in the recent elections, as reported by local media on Monday.

Weah, 57, a former international football star, secured the presidency in 2017 but faced defeat in the November polls against Joseph Boakai, who is scheduled for inauguration on January 22.

Speaking to congregants at the church he attends outside the capital Monrovia on Sunday, Weah addressed his future plans, noting his age at the next presidential vote in 2029, according to a recording of his remarks to which AFP had access.

“I am 57 now, and our retirement age is 65, and six years from now, I will be 63, and I cannot work for two years,” he said.

“You are not going to drag me to politics until I reach 90 years.”

“I became a president, so I say thank you, Liberians, that I became president whether it was one time or 50 times, but I can guarantee you that it’s one time,” he added.

Weah did not disclose his specific future plans but mentioned a commitment to working for peace and prosperity in one of the world’s poorest countries.

Weah garnered praise for conceding defeat and advocating for a peaceful transition in a region historically plagued by coups.

Prior to his political career, Weah was the only African to win football’s most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d’Or, during his tenure as a striker for top-flight European teams.

Story continues below advertisement

In the recent elections, Boakai, aged 79, secured a narrow victory over Weah with a margin of just 20,567 ballots, achieving a 50.64 percent vote share.