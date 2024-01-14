Lagos Office: I See No Reason For Disquiet – Moghalu Backs CBN Staff Relocation Plan

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said he sees no reason for any disquiet regarding the recent decision by the apex bank to relocate certain departments to its Lagos office.

It could be recalled that on January 12th, the CBN issued a circular outlining its plan to alleviate overcrowding at its headquarters in Abuja.

The circular cited concerns about exceeding occupancy levels and health and safety issues.

As part of this plan, the bank intends to relocate 1,533 staff members to other facilities in Abuja, Lagos, and branches that are currently understaffed.

Naija News understands that CBN’s latest decision has sparked a range of reactions among some employees at the apex bank, who have reportedly expressed their concerns that the relocation would render the Abuja office “useless.”

However, in response to these concerns, Moghalu voiced his support for the relocation, highlighting that the Lagos office, which was established during his tenure 12 years ago, has not been fully utilized.

“I don’t see any serious basis for such “disquiet.” A new Lagos Office for the Bank was completed and inaugurated about 12 years ago while I was at the Bank. As far as I can remember, it was under-utilized.

“Meanwhile, the numbers of staff in the Abuja HQ are vastly over the health and safety limits of the building. Moreover, the market entities supervised by the Departments that will move to Lagos are mostly in Lagos. So what’s the problem? Seems a rational decision to me,” Moghalu wrote on X.