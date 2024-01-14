Former APC Chairman, Akande Criticises 1999 Constitution

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, has made a bold call to the members of the National Assembly, urging them to adopt the 1960 Constitution as a crucial step for Nigeria’s progress.

Akande suggested that the federal lawmakers should abandon the 1999 Constitution, which was crafted under military rule, in order to set the country on a better path.

The APC stalwart, who is also a former governor of Osun State, shared these views with journalists on Saturday, in a conversation preceding his 85th birthday celebration.

Akande emphasized that the restructuring of Nigeria, a subject of much debate and discussion in the country, could be significantly advanced by reverting to the 1960 Constitution.

He expressed his conviction that the 1999 Constitution, currently in use, lacks authenticity as it was not the product of a collective or democratic process.

Highlighting the flaws of the 1999 Constitution, Akande remarked that it was not written by anyone in particular, implying a lack of representation and inclusivity in its creation.

He urged the National Assembly to reconsider and critically examine the foundational legal document of the nation.

Akande said, “I will prefer the 1960 constitution for Nigeria, it is the best! For example, in the 1960 constitution, if you are a member of the national and state assembly, you are a part time, you go to your work, politics wasn’t work then.

“Farmers go to the farm, lawyers go to their chambers, doctors go to their hospitals… and when it is time for a meeting they go to a meeting and they pay them a sitting allowance, everybody knows that they are doing it in the interest of the public.”

He decried that the military changed the practice by introducing money and lavish spending into politics which are not helping the country.

Akande said, “The military, because they wanted to stay permanently in power, they started using money to pay them (assembly) salary and everybody left their job to become a politician.

“You leave your job where you all belong, then you become a politician, you have nothing to do, nothing to produce, then you want to be materialistic. You become fake because you have departed from good things to bad.

Story continues below advertisement

“Until you retrace your steps back, you can’t have it well. If you are talking about restructuring, you don’t need much, throw away this present constitution which is not written by anybody and embrace 1960 constitution, look at present day realities to adjust it.”