Nigerian Singer, Zuwa Shot Dead In US

An American-based Nigerian artist, Osazuwa Agbonayinma, widely known as Zuwa and a member of the Roze duo, has been fatally shot in the United States.

While specific details surrounding the circumstances of his demise remain unclear, his father and a former Nigerian lawmaker, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma confirmed to Entertainment News on Channels Television that his son, a talented singer with a master’s degree in Architecture, was fatally shot in the back of the head on Sunday.

The late musician, who collaborated with his brother Eghosa to form the Roze duo, gained recognition for several songs, including the highly praised ‘Ileke’ released in 2020.

Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma make up the musical duo known as ROZE, adopting the names Row and Zuwa, respectively.

Born into the family of Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, with Itohan Agbonayinma as their parent, the two artists not only have a political lineage but also a shared passion for music.

Both were born in Houston, Texas, on January 11, 1998, and July 30, 1999, to Nigerian-American parents; they later relocated to Nigeria, their parents’ home country. It was in Nigeria that they completed their primary and secondary school education.

Following the completion of their secondary school education, the brothers returned to their city of birth, Houston, Texas. Currently, they are pursuing degrees in Petroleum Engineering and Architecture at the University of Houston and Houston Community College in the United States.

During their high school years at Immaculate Conception College (ICC), both siblings gained recognition for their musical prowess within their class. Zuwa stood out as one of the finest rappers in his set, while Row was recognized as one of the top vocalists among his peers.

Both siblings harboured a deep passion for music from their early years, displaying an affinity for a diverse range of genres, including Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae, Country, and more. They consistently emphasized their openness to exploring various musical styles without imposing limitations on themselves.

Their musical journey began with playful experimentation in creating beats and writing songs. Their father, upon discovering their latent talent, was astonished by the extent of their abilities. In a supportive move, he even took them to recording studios to bring their written songs to life.

Their father stood by their side day and night, providing unwavering support as they collaborated with music producers in the studio.

Their mother, filled with joy at witnessing their talent, love, and passion for music, would happily play their songs.