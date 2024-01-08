Fubara Wanted To Remove Rivers Assembly Speaker – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he is committed to implementing the peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis in the state.

He said this on Sunday while speaking at a New Year luncheon he organised in his country home, Rumueprikom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the Rivers State.

The former Rivers governor pledged to abide by the peace deal and also called on parties to endeavour to implement the same without conditions.

While commending the State House of Assembly for implementing its side of the resolutions, Wike vowed that he would never disobey President Tinubu.

He also accused the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of plotting to remove Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaehwule.

He said, “I want to make one confession to you. I work with Mr. President and there is no way I can disobey Mr. President. It is not possible. The mere fact that Mr. President calls you and says look allow peace here, there is no way I can disobey Mr. President.

“I may not be happy with all resolutions, but if Mr President calls for peace, who are you to say you don’t want peace? I will not attach any condition to what Mr. The President wants from me. I will not do it.

“So, I must obey Mr. President. I must do everything humanly possible to see that the peace arrangement is achieved in Rivers. That is what is required and I am going to do that.”

Speaking on the Rivers crisis he said, “Ask people why this matter came to this level. When people went and plotted the removal of the Speaker you think we would fold our hands to remove the Speaker?

“We will start with you first. Do you want to humiliate us by removing the Speaker? They said I should go and talk to the assemblyman, and I said why? They said you brought them. But I said so these ones will listen to me but you you won’t listen.

“They said chairmen of councils don’t respect anybody. But I said why won’t they respect anybody? People are plotting evil and nobody wants to talk.

“We must make an impact on people’s lives. Whatever position that you find yourself in, make an impact. Forget about these people who cannot face me to fight me. I consumed them before and I will continue to consume them. Show them the way. Follow a man that knows the way.”