FG Announces Procedures For Sale Of Houses

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has initiated the review of house sales under the National Housing Program , inviting applications from interested Nigerians within and abroad.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by Mahmuda Mamman, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Housing.

As part of the new sales program, interested applicants are encouraged to acquire Expression of Interest forms.

The statement also noted that individuals who received provisional offers of allocation between 2022 and 2023 are welcome to re-apply.

“The Ministry is currently in the process of revising the conditions and procedures for sales of houses under the National Housing Programme.

“Part of the new sales process is the completion of an Expression of Interest form.

“Interested subscribers who were offered a provisional offer of allocation that elapsed between 10h March 2022 and 18h October 2023 are free to re-apply by completing the Expression of Interest form.

“All interested subscribers are to obtain their Expression of Interest forms from the office of the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory at no cost.

“However, Nigerians in the diaspora who are interested in subscribing to the Houses are to obtain their Expression of Interest Forms from the office of the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,” a statement signed by Mamman said.