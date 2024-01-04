Convict Attacks US Judge In Court During Sentencing (Video)

A convicted criminal assaulted a Las Vegas judge during a hearing after she denied him bail.

The convicted offender, Deobra Delone Redden, attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus on Wednesday while she was in the process of delivering a sentence.

The incident, in which Redden suddenly rose from his position, leapt onto the judge’s bench and tackled her, was captured in a video uploaded by Reuters on Thursday.

Witnesses informed The Independent that a courtroom marshal suffered injuries, including a dislocated shoulder and a severe cut on his forehead, while attempting to remove the defendant.

In a statement, the Las Vegas district court said, “We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant.

“The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees.”

Judge Holthus reportedly sustained injuries from the assault, and her condition is presently being observed.

The Nevada attorney general’s office conveyed their best wishes for Judge Holthus and the injured court marshal, expressing hope for a speedy recovery.

“Sending our sincerest well wishes to District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus and the marshal injured in her courtroom today. Your dedication to justice and the court are truly commendable,” the statement read.

Following his arrest, Redden faced multiple new felony charges, including violence on a protected person, encompassing the judge and court staff.

The altercation with court marshals occurred after he assaulted the judge. Redden, a Las Vegas resident, had been undergoing sentencing for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm just before the attack.

He underwent a mental evaluation and was found fit to stand trial, according to Daily Mail.

In November, Redden admitted guilt to a reduced charge of attempting battery that led to substantial physical harm.

As per state records, Redden’s past includes periods of incarceration in Nevada due to a domestic battery conviction, as reported by The Independent.

Despite the judge’s commitment to secure his confinement and the court marshal’s efforts to restrain him, Redden boldly advanced.

Documents reveal that Redden had previously faced accusations of property destruction when appearing before Judge Holthus, as detailed by The US Sun.

