All Our Governments Have Failed To Deliver Decent Level of Electricity – Moghalu
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu claims that all Nigerian rulers have failed to deliver a decent level of electricity to the citizens.
Making this assertion in a tweet via his official X account on Thursday, Moghalu who cleared that he is not into partisan politics argued that no Nigerian leader succeeded in diversifying the nation’s economy.
Naija News earlier reported that Moghalu had in a series of posts on X on Wednesday, stated that the country is being run by incompetent leadership.
Reacting to Moghalu’s comment, a presidential aide, Segun Ajayi said the former CBN official had convinced himself that his time in government was the ‘golden era of competence’ in managing Nigeria’s economy.
He said the time the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power was a period in which the nation didn’t see any progress in infrastructural development that had a direct bearing on the quality of life.
Ajayi added that when Moghalu was the CBN Deputy Governor, hundreds of millions of dollars were looted under various guises, but he wants Nigerians to believe that that period was the gold standard in economic management in Nigeria.