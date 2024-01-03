Insecurity: Falana Reveals What The Law Says About Nigerians Bearing Arms

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, has criticised the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja’s statement where he stood against the call for citizens to bear arms following attack in Plateau State during the Yuletide by assailants.

The Army Chief while speaking on Channels TV had said, “I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy.”

Falana on Wednesday during the Sunrise Breakfast show said, “In the first place, it is not correct to say Nigerians have no right to bear arms, Apart from the fact that the penal code applicable in the North and the criminal code applicable in the South recognises the right to self-defence.

“In the first place, we have to discuss the rights and proceed to examine the propriety.

“In other words, if someone aims a gun at me, and I can quickly grab another gun, I have the right to shoot.”

Asked to clarify if the law allows for one to bear guns, the Senior Advocate replied in the affirmative, however, noting that one needs a gun licence.

Falana said, “But you are required to apply for the licence first.”

However, Falana sounded a note of caution as regards what the constitution mandates when it comes to self-defence

He said, “I am just saying the right to self -defence which is also guaranteed by the constitution.

“All I am not allowed to do is not use a force that is not proportional to the threat.

Story continues below advertisement

“In other words, If you are going to hit me with a cane I must not go for a gun which is not proportional.