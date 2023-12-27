‘I’m Finding It Tough To Adjust To Celebrity Lifestyle’ – BBNaija’s Adekunle Opens Up

Former Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Adekunle Olopade, has opened up on the challenges of keeping up with the celebrity lifestyle after the reality TV show ended.

Naija News reports that Adekunle, in an interview with Daily Trust, said he has been experiencing limitations and finding it difficult to live his life differently from other regular Nigerians.

The reality TV star noted that he could no longer use public transport, go to the market or do anything else.

He said, “I will be completely honest with you. I’m finding it tough to adjust because one of the responsibilities of being a media figure is learning how to live. Unfortunately, I am a very different person who enjoys doing things differently. By saying this now means I might not be able to do this again. I always go to Balogun and Tinubu market and I put on a face mask. I quickly walk into the market and come back.

“I used to go to the market by myself when I was running my business. After leaving for the house for a few months and returning, I realised that a lot had changed.

“It was difficult for me to acclimatise. I used to take public transportation, go to the market or stand at the bus stop because I wanted to feel like a regular person. However, I have now realised that certain things would have to go for security concerns. The pace is slower, but I have to acclimatise.”