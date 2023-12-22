NLC Denies Discussing With FG Over New Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refuted claims that it was in talks with the Federal Government over the implementation of a new minimum wage.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Federal Government, on Thursday, disclosed that a new minimum wage for workers would be approved in 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this at the end-of-year world press conference in Abuja.

According to Idris, the Federal Government is working with organised labour leaders on the proposed new minimum wage.

The spokesperson of the NLC, Benson Upah, however, in a chat with Daily Sun, said though the government had indicated interest in working with the labour centre on the issue, discussions were yet to begin.

He noted that statutorily, the minimum wage has a four-year circle after which it is supposed to be reviewed.

Upah said, “The government has signified interest to work with us, but that work is yet to start, certainly not later than early next year. It is a statutory thing with a four-year cycle based on participatory stakeholders’ consultations, including labour, government and employers.”

When asked how much the union intends to negotiate for workers as new minimum wage, Upah said, “We would not jump the gun. That will not be fair. Nonetheless, the facts are very much in the open – inflation rate, exchange rate, cost of living, the entire basket will influence demands and possibly, outcomes.”