List Of Corrupt Activities Allegedly Committed By Emefiele As Released By CBN Investigator

The list of corruption activities and misappropriations allegedly committed by the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been released.

The special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe CBN activities under Emefiele, Jim Obazee, made the list known in a comprehensive report submitted to the president.

Naija News reports that the list provided detailed evidence of the alleged mismanagement of funds and authorized withdrawal from the CBN vault, among others.

Below are the corruption activities uncovered by the CBN investigator.

— Unauthorized funded 593 Bank accounts located in the UK, US, and China

— Fraudulent cash withdrawal of $6.23 million from CBN vault under a purported approval of the president to pay foreign election observers

— Gross financial misconduct by Ex CBN Governor and at least 13 other individuals, including his Deputy Governors

— £543.4 million kept in fixed deposit by Emefiele

— Manipulation of the Naira exchange rate and perpetration of fraud in the e-Naira project of the CBN

— The Naira Redesign was neither recommended by the Board of the CBN nor approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari but by Sabiu Tunde.

— The CBN printed the new N200, N500, N1,000 notes at a total cost of N61.5 billion out of which N31.8 billion has been paid to the Contractor

— The sum of N1.73 billion was spent on questionable legal fees on 19 cases that are directly traceable to the Naira Redesign and reconfiguration agenda

— £205,000 was paid to a UK Firm for Naira Redesign effort – positioning of watermark, presence of QR codes, different numbering style, and other complex security features

— Fraudulent use of Ways & Means to the tune of N26.627 trillion

— Fraudulent intervention programmes and unauthorized transfers and donations to various individuals and organizations

— Alleged mismanagement of approximately N1.622 trillion in COVID-19 intervention funds

— Misrepresentation of presidential approval on the NESI Stabilization Strategy Ltd.

— Padding of former president Buhari’s approval with N198.96 billion – approximating N801.04 billion to N1 trillion

— No approvals were received from the former president, and yet N500 billion was taken and debited to Ways & Means

— Former CBN Governor and 4 Deputies connived to steal outrightly to balance the books of the CBN

— No approval for the breakdown of N22.72 trillion presented to the 9th National Assembly to illegally securitize the “Ways & Means” financing