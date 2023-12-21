‘It Is Not Deliberate’ – Tinubu Govt Begs Nigerians, Speaks On When Naira Scarcity Will End

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians over the difficulties brought about by the fresh challenges of Naira scarcity in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris who spoke on Thursday on behalf of the federal government said the development is not deliberate.

According to him, the government is aware of the current challenges caused by the naira scarcity and efforts are ongoing through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure new notes are available for Nigerians to spend in the shortest possible time.

The Minister expressed hope that as the new year approaches, the scarcity would be fully addressed and Nigerians would heave a sigh of relief.

“About naira scarcity, our government is aware that there is this cry by Nigerians about the scarcity of Naira notes and CBN is already working in that direction. New notes and more will be produced and Nigerians will have more Naira to spend.

“It is not a deliberate policy to stifle Nigerians or to take Naira out of Nigerians during the Godwin Emefiele days. That is not the case. It is a process perhaps that the CBN is undertaking that has created a temporary shortfall and we are hoping that as we go into the New Year, we’ll see a more robust supply of the naira nodes,” he said.