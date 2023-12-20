Unpaid Salaries: Ondo Tertiary Institutions Workers Set To Commence Strike In January

Employees of the Ondo State-owned universities and other tertiary institutions are set to initiate a labour strike starting January 1, 2024, in response to an alleged failure to disburse salaries and allowances.

The Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Dayo Temola, issued a statement titled ‘Why we may not resume work in January.’

The statement, released on Wednesday, conveyed the collective decision of various unions within government-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

Temola, acting on behalf of these unions, revealed that the resolution was reached during a meeting of the Joint Negotiating Council held at the University of Medical Science in Ondo last week.

The statement read, “The non-teaching staff of Olusegun Agagu University have vowed not to resume until the government resolved to implement the 2019 minimum wage and pay the wage award of N35,000 as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.”

In the statement, the unions frowned at the alleged delay in releasing “subvention to our institution in Ondo State by the present government.

Story continues below advertisement



“Based on the above, the JAC of state tertiary Institutions in Ondo State cannot guarantee industrial harmony starting from January 1, 2023.”