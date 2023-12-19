Enthronement Of Soun Of Ogbomoso Is Act Of God – Olu of Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse, has expressed that the ascension of Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso Land is a divinely sanctioned event.

In a statement he personally endorsed, the Warri monarch extended congratulations to Ghandi Olaoye on his coronation as the new Soun of Ogbomoso Land.

Oba Atuwatse affirmed his confidence in the Soun’s ability to bring about positive transformation in the lives of his people.

Additionally, he pledged his support and collaboration to enhance the well-being of the residents of both kingdoms in Ogbomoso.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State granted approval for the selection of Olaoye, a pastor affiliated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso Land on September 2, 2023. This decision followed Olaoye’s selection by the kingmakers of the ancient town from the Olaoye Ruling House.

Atuwatse emphasized that given Olaoye’s exemplary service in the realm of religion, it is now time for the new Soun to employ the same wisdom and divine guidance to foster the prosperity of the people of Ogbomoso Land.

He said, “As a Pastor, you excelled in taking the message of our Lord Jesus Christ to the poor in Spirit, the brokenhearted and set captives free.

“As a shepherd to everyone in Ogbomoso Land, we are unalterably convinced you bring to bear the same Spirit of excellence as you take your industrious sons and daughters to greater heights.”

Highlighting the shared cultural identity between the two kingdoms, Ogiame Atuwatse III emphasized that fostering effective collaboration would result in a more significant impact on the lives of their respective populations.

He said, “May God bless Your Imperial Majesty and the people of Ogbomoso Land as we use cultural diplomacy for development to transform our traditional institutions into impactful partners in the quest for accelerated growth and development for our people, it is our fervent prayer that in leading our people at a time such as this, we bring joy, peace, progress, and unity to our people.

“May God bless Your Imperial Majesty and the people of Ogbomoso Land.

“As we thank God for making the collective aspirations of the people of Ogbomoso land come to pass, we are acutely aware that achieving one aspiration brings new challenges at another level.

“Therefore, we pray that the Lord who brought this to pass will give you the strength and wisdom to achieve more for Ogbomoso Land.

“Your Imperial Majesty, please be assured of the unflinching support of the Crown and the Itsekiri nation.“