NPA Retrieves 249 Counterfeit Truck License Plates

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has dismantled a syndicate responsible for producing and distributing counterfeit truck number plates.

In a statement released on Sunday, the NPA disclosed that 249 fake vehicle plate numbers and 149 Minimum Safety Standard (MSS) stickers were confiscated during the crackdown.

In an ongoing effort to address the persistent issue of traffic congestion, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has introduced an electronic call-up system called ‘Eto.’ The Truck Transit Park Limited manages this system and aims to facilitate the organized movement of trucks to and from the port.

However, reports indicate that this application, ‘Eto,’ was exploited by unauthorized individuals who substantially inflated the prices for call-ups, resulting in disruption and financial strain. The original cost of a call-up, set at N21,500 by TTP, experienced a drastic surge to approximately N150,000 per call-up.

Responding to the manipulation of its electronic system, the NPA conducted a comprehensive spot check at the MPS Pregate, uncovering 249 counterfeit vehicle plate numbers and 149 MSS stickers. Further investigations at an undisclosed terminal revealed an additional 169 vehicle plate numbers and 133 MSS stickers not affixed to any trucks.

The NPA, in a released statement, disclosed that the terminal manager at the location where the counterfeit items were found has been summoned for questioning, and the confiscated plate numbers and stickers have been secured.

The NPA emphasized that these findings substantiate its claim that there is a deliberate and well-coordinated effort to undermine the electronic call-up system. The system, initiated by the NPA, aims to eliminate human involvement in managing port traffic, thereby mitigating the persistent challenge of traffic congestion that adversely affects the national economy.

“The NPA is, however, resolute in consolidating the e-call-up project and its other process automation initiatives to grow the maritime sector to its full potential,” the statement read in part.