Aiyedatiwa Asks Akeredolu’s Chief Protocol To Step Aside

Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has asked the Chief of Protocol to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Bola Alabi, to temporarily step aside.

Naija News recalls that Akeredolu, who recently proceeded on medical vacation abroad transmitted power to his deputy, Aiyedatiwa through the state House of Assembly

Aiyedatiwa, in a circular issued in Akure, the state capital, at the weekend, asked Alabi’s deputy, Olusegun Omojuwa, to take over the role, pending the governor’s return.

The circular titled, ‘Preparation of the acting governor’s engagements’, said Alabi would resume his duty when the governor returns from his medical vacation in Germany.

According to Daily Trust, the circular signed by Omojuwa reads, “The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has directed me to inform all members of the State Executive Council and top government functionaries that the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor will be responsible for the preparation and signing of his official engagements for the time being.

“The Chief of Protocol (Mr Bola Alabi) will take charge of this responsibility as soon as Mr Governor resumes from his medical vacation.

“Kindly take note for your guidance and cooperation from time to time.”