Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star, Andre Braugher Dies At 61

American TV star Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61, according to a report from People Magazine on Monday, attributing his passing to a brief illness.

Renowned for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Braugher had previously portrayed police detective Frank Pemberton in the crime series “Homicide: Life on the Street,” earning his first Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1998.

Beyond television, Braugher left his mark in notable films such as “City of Angels,” “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” “Salt,” and “Poseidon.”

Tributes are pouring in from co-stars and colleagues following the news of his demise. Terry Crews, who also starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” expressed his disbelief on Instagram, honouring Braugher’s irreplaceable talent and remembering the wisdom, advice, kindness, and friendship he shared.

Producers of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” NBC, and Universal Television issued a joint statement praising Braugher for performances that will “continue to inspire future generations.” The statement acknowledged his ability to infuse characters like Det. Frank Pembleton and Capt. Holt with ferocity, dignity, and comedic brilliance.

Story continues below advertisement



Survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their three children – John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher, and Isaiah Braugher – Andre Braugher’s legacy is celebrated for the impact he made on both the dramatic and comedic realms of entertainment.