Adeleke Returns To Nigeria Amidst Claims Of Being Sick

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has returned to Nigeria after a month of working vacation outside the country.

Adeleke upon his arrival at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, said he feels refreshed and recharged for more service to the people of the state.

He distanced himself from the insinuation that he went on vacation because of his health.

According to Adeleke, during the vacation, he took out time to recharge himself and meet partners for the development of Osun State.

The governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, “I’m elated to be back to Nigeria in the midst of my people. You all can see I’m in an excited mood as I’m now recharged and refreshed to deliver more good governance and service delivery to the people of Osun.

“The insinuation of whether I’m sick or otherwise is unfounded. I am as fit as a fiddle. I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state.

“Those spreading falsehood about my trip are just embarrassed and dumbfounded by our achievements. That’s why they’re spreading all those unfounded rumours

“I’m back now, hale and hearty. The good work continues in Osun.”