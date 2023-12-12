Renowned South African Afro-Pop Sensation, Zahara Dies At 36

South African Afro-Pop sensation, Zahara, renowned for her chart-topping debut album and distinctive Afro hairstyle, has passed away at 36.

Tributes poured in on Tuesday for the award-winning singer, with South Africa’s arts minister and her record company confirming her death.

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana in a modest family near East London, Zahara, with her soulful voice often likened to Tracy Chapman and India Arie, gained prominence through her talent with the guitar.

Her breakthrough came in 2011 when her debut album, “Loliwe,” achieved remarkable success by selling out within 72 hours.

Zahara’s participation in Africa’s major jazz festival in 2012 alongside artists like Hugh Masekela and Lauryn Hill solidified her status as a musical force.

Over her career, she released five albums and secured 17 South African Music Awards, the country’s highest musical honour.

Zahara’s impact went beyond music, as she shared a poignant moment singing for anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela at his home in 2012, a memory she described as emotional and memorable.

Despite her success, she remained connected to the struggles of the less privileged, earning praise from various quarters, including the Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party.

While the cause of her death has not been disclosed, Zahara was admitted to the hospital last month due to physical pains, as stated in a family announcement. In 2019, her manager revealed that she was battling liver disease.

The news of Zahara’s passing has left the music community and fans mourning the loss of a remarkable talent whose legacy extends beyond her musical achievements.