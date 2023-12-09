Enterprise Life Launches AdvantageConnect App To Deepen Insurance Penetration

Enterprise Life, an innovative insurance company, has launched AdvantageConnect – a financial solution that will revolutionise insurance and financial planning in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the digital solution was launched today at FourPoints by Sheraton, Victoria Island.

Advantageconnect is an application that connects individuals with a life planner that will provide tailored life insurance solutions that are specific to the individual’s needs.

Speaking about the need for a life planner and the uniqueness of Advantageconnect, Funmi Omo, Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Life, said: “Life is full of uncertainties that have been aggravated by changing economic realities. We realised that many people see insurance as an afterthought, but we believe everyone should plan their lives to buy assurance amid life’s uncertainties. We have launched this product to connect people to a life planner next door that will be available as a reliable partner. Advantageconnect gives you the advantage.”

A unique feature of the Advantageconnect app is the seamlessness in connecting with a life planner, who will seek to understand the specific needs of the customer and create a tailored life insurance solution for the customer.

Commending the uniqueness of the solution, the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of National Insurance Commission, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, said: “This is a truly innovative solution, and it aligns with our vision at the federal government to fully digitise insurance in Nigeria. I commend the vision of Enterprise Life for leading in this area. With Advantageconnect, I believe more people will have access to insurance and be brought into the financial net.”

With Advantageconnect, more Nigerians will be able to seamlessly access insurance products, connect with a life planner and plan their lives better.

Story continues below advertisement



The app is now available on iOS and Google Playstore.