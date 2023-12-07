British Poet Benjamin Zephaniah Dies At 65 After Battling Brain Tumour

Renowned British poet, Benjamin Zephaniah has passed away at 65, following an eight-week battle with a diagnosed brain tumour.

The news of his demise was officially announced through a statement shared on his Instagram account, confirming that he passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 7th.

The statement said Zephaniah’s wife “was with him throughout and was by his side when he passed“.

“We shared him with the world, and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news,” it added.

Zephaniah, born and raised in Handsworth, Birmingham, is the son of a Barbadian postman and a Jamaican nurse. At the age of 22, he relocated to London and published his inaugural book, “Pen Rhythm.”

In his early artistic endeavours, Zephaniah embraced dub poetry, a Jamaican art form that later transformed into a distinct music genre. He showcased his poetic talents as a member of The Benjamin Zephaniah Band.

As Zephaniah gained prominence, he became a familiar presence on television, widely credited for introducing Dub Poetry to British households. Alongside his poetic pursuits, he authored five novels and ventured into children’s literature.

His first work for younger readers, “Talking Turkeys,” achieved significant success upon its release in 1994.

Beyond his contributions to literature, Zephaniah explored acting and made notable appearances in the BBC drama series “Peaky Blinders” from 2013 to 2022.

In the series, he portrayed the character Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus, featuring in 14 episodes spread across the six series.

Notably, Zephaniah made headlines in 2003 for rejecting an OBE, citing his objection to the association of such an honour with the historical legacy of the British Empire and its involvement in slavery.

“I’ve been fighting against empire all my life, fighting against slavery and colonialism all my life,” he told The Big Narstie Show in 2020.

“I’ve been writing to connect with people, not to impress governments and monarchy. So, could I then accept an honour that puts the word Empire on to my name? That would be hypocritical.”

Zephaniah frequently addressed critical issues, notably advocating against racial abuse and emphasizing the importance of education.

During his youth, Zephaniah faced a period of incarceration for burglary, resulting in a criminal record that marked a challenging chapter in his life.

In 1982, he ventured into the music scene by releasing the album “Rasta,” notable for featuring the Wailers’ first recording since the passing of Bob Marley.

The album also paid tribute to Nelson Mandela, then a political prisoner who would later become the President of South Africa.

Reflecting on his upbringing in a 2005 interview, Zephaniah revealed that growing up in a violent household shaped his perception, leading him to initially believe that such an environment was the norm.

This insight into his personal history added depth to his advocacy work, providing context to his commitment to addressing societal issues.

He recalled: “I once asked a friend of mine, ‘What do you do when your dad beats your mum?’ And he went: ‘He doesn’t.’

“I said, ‘Ah, you come from one of those, like, feminist houses. So, what do you do when your mum beats your dad?'”

Zephaniah’s book, “The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah,” received acclaim in 2018, earning him a nomination for Autobiography of the Year at the National Book Awards. Additionally, the work was shortlisted for the prestigious Costa Book Award.