I Have Never Seen A Nigerian President Plead On National TV The Way Tinubu Has Done – Sani

Former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and member of the 2014 national conference, Anthony Sani has called on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s regime.

He stated that Nigeria is not the only country going through high inflation rate.

Sani opined that Tinubu is aware of the hardship his policies have brought upon the country, hence his constant plea for Nigerians to bear with him.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, the former ACF scribe argued that he has never seen a president pleading with Nigerians for understanding the way Tinubu has done.

According to him, “Many countries are going through high inflation rates that are becoming global due to climate change and the war in Ukraine. In Nigeria, the high inflation which is a natural concomitant of removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira is what people are complaining about. Happily enough President Bola Tinubu is aware of the hardship the policies have caused, hence his frequent plea on the TV that Nigerians should understand with him that removal of the fuel subsidy was not matter of choice.

“I have read reports that Fitch has rated the economy favourably. That is to say, the sacrifices being made by Nigerians may not be in vain. I have never seen a president of Nigeria personally pleading with Nigerians for understanding the way President Tinubu has been doing over the TV.