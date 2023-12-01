Why I Killed Retired Head Teacher After Stealing Her Phone – Teenager

A young individual named Mubarak Akadiri has shared an account of his actions leading to the tragic death of Sidikat Adamolekun, a retired 62-year-old head teacher.

Mubarak, at the age of 18, disclosed these details during his appearance in front of the Akure Magistrate Court. Notably, he is the son of the victim’s housemaid.

According to Mubarak, he resorted to violence when Adamolekun discovered him stealing her phone, valued at N66,000. In response to being caught in the act, Mubarak admitted to repeatedly striking the deceased on the head with a wooden stool.

He said: “As usual, I went to the house to work and later came back to steal her Samsung phone.

“Unfortunately, the deceased caught me after I had stolen the phone. So, she held me. In an attempt to escape, I used a wooden stool to hit her head, but the old woman kept shouting for help. Thereafter, I hit her repeatedly on her head until she fell and died.”

The accused, Mubarak Akadiri, faced a single charge of murder, and his plea was not formally recorded during the court proceedings. The police prosecutor, Simon Wada, appealed to the court to detain the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre until guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was received.