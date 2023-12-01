We Have Not Banned The Use Of ‘Ghana Must Go’ At The Airports – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied claims that it banned the use of Ghana Must Go’ bags by travelers at airports in the country.

Naija News understands that earlier reports had indicated that FAAN banned the use of the bag via a circular, titled, ‘Re: Prohibition of Usage Of Ghana Must Go’, and signed by the Manager, Airport Services, Henok Gizachew, and dated November 24.

The report also stated that the ban was particularly for passengers traveling through the country’s international airports.

The memo which was circulated by Ethiopian Airlines read, “We would like to inform you of a restriction regarding the usage of irregularly shaped packages on Ethiopian airlines flight. It is strictly prohibited to bring ‘Ghana must go bags’ unless they are adequately packed in a carton or hardcover rectangular container. This restriction has been implemented due to frequent occurrence of damages to conveyor belts at various airports, resulting in significant costs incurred by the airlines involved. We kindly request your cooperation in complying with this rule to ensure the smooth operation of our flights and to minimize any potential disruptions caused by damaged conveyor belts.”

Reacting to the report via its his X handle FAAN stated that they did not issue a ban on the bags.