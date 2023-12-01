Tinubu Govt Bans ‘Ghana Must Go’ Sacks At Lagos Airport, Others

The Federal Government has prohibited the use of travel sacks, popularly known as ‘Ghana Must Go’ by passengers at all the nation’s airports.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) made this known in a circular by FAAN, titled, ‘Re: Prohibition of Usage Of Ghana Must Go’, signed by Manager, Airport Services, Henok Gizachew, dated November 24, 2023.

According to FAAN, the ban of the travel sack is particularly for passengers travelling through the country’s international airports.

The agency stated that the sack was banned by the authority because it has cost the airlines huge loss and also damaged the airports conveyor belt system.

It noted that passengers who wish to use Ghana Must Go to travel must have the same well package in carton or hardcover of rectangular size.

It was learned that the use of the sack-like bag has been attributed to the breakdown of many of the country’s airports’ conveyor belt systems and one that has put enormous costs on the shoulders of the airport authority.