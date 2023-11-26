Ogun Police Begin Autopsy After Suspected Cultist Dies

The Ogun State Police Command is performing an autopsy on a suspected cultist who died in the hospital after allegedly biting fellow detainees in police custody.

Police conducted an undercover operation in Atoyo, Sagamu, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, Oduyiga Seyi Samson and Gbenga Adejoke.

The suspects reportedly admitted to being part of the Buccaneer and Eiye confraternities, with Seyi stating he was initiated in 2015.

The police command speaking on the death of the alleged cultist, clarified that the deceased suspect was not tortured to death, countering any such speculation.

The public relations officer of the command, Omolola Odutola said, “The deceased was charged for cult-related activities and was taken to court on Thursday, November 23, 2023, where he was to be arraigned on a cultism case in Isabo Abeokuta, but the court did not sit, and he was brought back to Eleweran in Abeokuta the same Thursday.

“Seyi was to be taken back to the court on the next available day that the court will sit, which is on Friday, November 24, 2023.

“The command holds a strong commitment to upholding fundamental human rights, particularly when it comes to treatment of suspects. Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles. The state police command is well versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody.”

The police said at about 05:00 hours, Seyi went insane, shouting, biting and assaulting other suspects in the cell until he got exhausted.

Odutola said, “Policemen were alerted and he was taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaye General Hospital Abeokuta, along with other injured suspects. Other suspects were treated and discharged, but Seyi, while on medical attention, later gave up the ghost, every other allegation is hereby debunked as the accurate position is what has been stated above.

“As soon as the autopsy report about the deceased is out, the Police will give further details. However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, commiserates with the deceased family.”