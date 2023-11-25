Tribunal Grants Ajaka, SDP Access To Kogi Election Materials

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Ado Birnin-Kudu in Lokoja, has granted Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and his legal team to access documents used in the November 11 gubernatorial election.

Following an application by Ajaka’s counsel, S.E. Aruwa SAN, who struggled to obtain the documents from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices, the Tribunal ordered INEC to comply within 24 hours.

Justice Birnin-Kudu acknowledged the merit of the application under the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Law of 2023.

He ordered INEC to provide certified copies of the election documents within two days to John Adele, SAN, and S.E. Aruwa (SAN) representing Ajaka and the SDP.

The Tribunal also directed INEC to give access to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other electronic materials used in the election within 48 hours, responding to a request by Ajaka.

Naija News recalls that Ajaka contested in the governorship election held in Kogi State on the 11 of November 2023.

Ajaka who came second in the governorship election was defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo.