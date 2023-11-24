Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole Nearly 11 Years After Murder Conviction

In a decision that concludes a long and complex legal journey, former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison in January 2024, nearly 11 years after the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

This comes after Pistorius’ second parole hearing, which followed a ruling by the Constitutional Court correcting an error in calculating his eligibility for parole​​​.

Pistorius, who gained international fame as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, shot and killed Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013. He claimed he mistook her for an intruder, but his trial, which was widely publicized and televised, resulted in a murder conviction after initially being found guilty of culpable homicide. The Supreme Court of Appeal later overturned the initial verdict, leading to a more severe sentence of 13 years and five months after it was deemed “shockingly lenient”​​​​.

As part of his parole conditions, Pistorius will not be allowed to leave his area in Pretoria without permission, must attend an anger management programme, and will be required to do community service. Prisons’ spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo emphasized, “Parole does not mean the end of the sentence. It is still part of the sentence,” explaining that Pistorius will complete his sentence outside a correctional facility​​.

June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother, expressed in a victim impact statement that she believed Pistorius had not been fully rehabilitated. Despite her reservations, she did not oppose his parole, citing her inability to face him again. In 2022, Pistorius met with Steenkamp’s parents as part of a restorative justice programme​​​​​​.

This case has stirred significant public interest and debate over the years, reflecting both Pistorius’ fall from grace as a celebrated athlete and the broader issues of domestic violence and criminal justice in South Africa. Pistorius’ release marks a significant chapter in a saga that has captured the world’s attention, raising questions about justice, rehabilitation, and the impact on the victims’ families.