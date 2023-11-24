Hamas Frees 13 Israeli Hostages After 48 Days In Gaza Captivity

Hamas has fulfilled the initial phase of the truce agreement between Israel and itself by releasing the first batch of hostages, marking the end of their 48-day captivity in Gaza.

Thirteen Israeli women and children, along with 12 Thai hostages, were freed today after being kidnapped during the October 7 attack on Israel.

Reports from Israeli television indicate that Hamas handed over the hostages to the Red Cross, who are now en route to the Rafah crossing connecting Gaza and Egypt.

Concurrently, 39 Palestinian prisoners—comprising 24 women and 15 teenagers—are being released by Israel as part of the truce that temporarily halted the seven-week-long conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is overseeing the coordination of this release, providing initial medical care upon receiving the hostages from Gaza.

While the lists of released civilians from Gaza were predetermined, they were not disclosed publicly beforehand.

Approximately 30 children are believed to be among the 240 captives taken into Gaza by Hamas.

The fragile four-day truce commenced at 7 a.m. local time, marking the first time in nearly seven weeks that guns fell silent across the region.

Over the course of the ceasefire, it is anticipated that at least 50 hostages will be liberated, leaving an estimated 190 still held by Palestinian militants. In reciprocation, 150 Palestinian prisoners are slated for release.