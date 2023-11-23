Troops Recover 500,000 Liters Of Crude Oil

Within the previous week, Operation Delta Safe personnel have reportedly retrieved 578,900 litres of stolen crude oil, 454,330 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil, and 10,000 litres of dual-purpose kerosene, according to the Defence Headquarters

Naija News reports that while briefing reporters on military activities on Thursday in Abuja, Director of Defense Media activities, Maj.-Gen Edward Buba, disclosed that troops also demolished 50 illicit oil refinery locations in the Niger Delta and detained 51 people.

Buba said the troops also killed four criminals, alongside the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

In addition, he said that the force demolished 23 cars, 245 cooking ovens, 31 boats, 69 storage tanks, one bicycle, one pumping equipment, and three outboard engines.

He said that on November 14, in the Cross River local government area of Akpabuyo, the army killed a well-known criminal and seized one locally made pistol.

He said, “On November 15, troops with hybrid forces raided suspected drugs peddlers’ hideout in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta and arrested six suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

“The maritime component of Operation Delta Safe, on November 17, conducted a search and rescue operation following a distress call on a missing Cameroonian-flagged motor Fishing Vessel MFV AFKI with registration number UK12 and number AFKI 8432780. After frantic surveillance, maritime component traced and made contact with the vessel 17 nautical miles off Pennington terminal.The vessel was recovered with two foreign crew members onboard.”