Openai Boss Sam Altman Will Return A Few Days After His Dismissal

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, has been reinstated as the company’s CEO just days after his unexpected dismissal. This reinstatement is part of an agreement that also includes appointing new board members.

Altman’s initial firing last Friday led to significant unrest within the company, including a staff-written open letter threatening mass resignations if he wasn’t brought back. Altman expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the company, emphasizing his commitment to its mission and team.

The turmoil began when OpenAI’s board unanimously decided to terminate Altman’s tenure, including non-employee members Adam D’Angelo, Tasha McCauley, Helen Toner, and co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. This decision led to the resignation of another co-founder, Greg Brockman, creating a chaotic situation within the leading AI firm.

Microsoft, a significant investor in OpenAI, played a crucial role in these developments, offering Altman a leadership position in a new advanced AI research team. Following this offer and internal negotiations, OpenAI announced Altman’s return and the reformation of its board, which will now include notable figures such as former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Emmett Shear, who served as the interim CEO during the brief period of Altman’s absence, welcomed Altman’s return after intensive discussions. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also supported the changes in OpenAI’s governance.

The background of these events is rooted in OpenAI’s unique structure. Founded in 2015 as a non-profit with a mission to develop safe artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humanity, OpenAI later added a for-profit arm in 2019. However, its nonprofit board continued to oversee operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The recent upheaval has raised questions about the decision-making power of a small group of individuals in such a significant technology firm. Despite the controversy and unanswered questions surrounding Altman’s initial dismissal, the company is now focusing on moving forward under its revised leadership and governance structure.