‘INEC Are Perfecting Result Used To Declare Ododo In Kogi Governorship Election On IREV’ – Ajaka Alleges

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is tampering with the results that were uploaded on the Results Viewing Portal (IREV).

According to Ajaka, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the electoral commission are perfecting the result used to declare Usman Ododo as the winner of the election alongside the one on the IREV.

Ajaka made this claim in an interview on Democracy Today, an AIT Television program.

The SDP candidate maintained that the electoral process in Kogi State was compromised.

He expressed disappointment that the INEC purportedly accepted results contradicting what was uploaded on the portal.

Ajaka said, “There was an incident of over-voting from in a Local Government, the entire Local Government was cancelled because what they brought does not reflect what is on the BVAS; on the basis of that, that vote was cancelled, the entire Local Government.

“We have a similar problem in Okene, it showed clearly that the result that is being returned from Okene does not reflect on what is on the BVAS but yet, the INEC accepted the result and declared Ododo winner; Okene, Okehi, Adavi, and Ajaokuta.

“As I am talking to you, they are perfecting what is on the IREV to conform with what they have declared.”