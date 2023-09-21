What Mohbad’s Wife Asked Me To Do When She Visited My Office – Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has disclosed that Omowunmi, wife of deceased musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, visited him at his office.

He said that the young widow asked him to ensure that justice is served in her husband’s case.

Naija News reports that Mohbad who passed away on September 12, 2023, was buried a day later.

Following his death, there have been calls for investigations to unravel the circumstances behind the musician’s death.

Speaking with Punch in Abuja on Wednesday, Falana noted that he visited the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, adding that he (Owohunwa) had been assured that an investigation had been launched.

Falana praised the youths for showing concern over the demise of the entertainer and assured that those responsible for Mohbad’s death would be brought to book.

He said, “The young widow of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, visited our office yesterday (Tuesday) to seek support in pursuing justice for her late husband.

“While sympathising with her and the entire Aloba family, we assured her of our unalloyed commitment to ensure that the circumstances of the unfortunate death of the Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter were unearthed.

“Thereafter, we held a meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, in respect of the investigation being conducted by the police in respect of the matter. The CP furnished me with the progress made so far in the investigation.

“We commend Nigerian youths for protesting peacefully and demanding justice. I assure them and other concerned citizens that we shall collaborate with the coroner to expose those who are remotely and directly responsible for the suspicious death of Mohbad.”