Unlock Your Future in Cybersecurity: Join Our Cyber Security Webinar!  

Are you ready to dive into the world of cybersecurity? Interested in making a career transition, seeking global cyber security job opportunities, or launching your own cybersecurity venture? Look no further! Our upcoming webinar, “Seamless Transition: Your Roadmap to a Career in Cybersecurity,” presented by Forward Edge Consulting Ltd, is your ticket to success.

What’s It About? Our webinar is designed for tech enthusiasts, aspiring entrepreneurs, recent graduates, and career changers in Nigeria’s cybersecurity landscape. Led by industry experts, it’s your chance to:

Discover pathways to a successful career transition.

Explore global opportunities in cybersecurity.

Learn how to excel in remote cybersecurity jobs.

Gain insights from accomplished professionals.

Boost your cybersecurity knowledge and skills.

Meet Our Speakers We’ve assembled a lineup of cybersecurity experts with remarkable journeys and achievements, including:

Ms. Ezinne Kalu: A self-made cybersecurity trailblazer.

Mr. Moyosore Kukoyi (Cyber Mo): CEO of Forward Edge Consulting Ltd.

Mr. Olasubomi Olorunsola: Ethical hacking and software engineering expert.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the best in the field!

Save the Date Join us on Saturday 23rd September 2023 at 6pm and embark on your journey to becoming a cybersecurity pro.

Secure Your Spot Registration is now open! Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity presented by Forward Edge Consulting Ltd to gain insights, network with like-minded individuals, and take your first step towards a rewarding career in cybersecurity. The Webinar is happening on the Zoom Video Conferencing App. Click the Link Below to Join Our Telegram Group Where we will share all necessary updates ahead of the Webinar.

Register Here

Join us in spreading the word about this exciting webinar! Feel free to reach out for more information, interviews, or collaboration opportunities. Together, let’s unlock the doors to a brighter future in the world of cybersecurity.

#CybersecurityWebinar #TechCareer #CybersecurityEvent #CareerTransition