Nigerian Becomes First Black Woman To Head British Vogue

A fashion journalist, Chioma Nnadi has been named as the new head of editorial content at British Vogue.

The 44-year-old journalist of Nigerian and Swiss-German descent is expected to take over from Edwards Enninful, the editor-in-chief.

Enninful, who enjoyed a six-year tenure as both the prestigious fashion magazine’s first male and first black editor, announced his resignation in June.

It is understood that Nnadi will be known as head of editorial content, rather than editor -in-chief.

Nnadi’s appointment also makes her the first black female head of the industry-leading fashion magazine.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the London-born journalist said she is honoured and excied to be coming home.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that i’m the new head of editorial content for @britishvogue”, she wrote

Toyosi Ogunseye Appointed Presidential Precinct CEO

Meanwhile, former Sunday editor of The Punch and head of BBC West Africa, Toyosi Ogunseye was recently appointed as the president and chief executive of US-based organisation Presidential Precinct.

The firm engages and inspires emerging leaders to address the most pressing challenges in their countries.

Ogunseye is only the second to take this role at the firm following nearly a decade of transformational leadership from founding director Neal Piper, a statement by the organisation on Wednesday said.

Her appointment is said to have followed a competitive international search campaign led by the company’s executive committee in partnership with Lincoln Leadership.

She began her career with the organisation as a 2014 Mandela Washington Fellow and has engaged consistently as a programme alumna since.