Alaafin: More Controversy Trails Emergence Of Document Revealing Likely Successor Of Lamidi Adeyemi

More controversy seems to be trailing the revelation of a document that named the likely successor of the Alaafin Stool, Naija News has learned.

This is a sequel to the emergence of a document believed to be a proclamation document naming the likely successor of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

On Monday, this platform reported that the document had revealed the identity of whom the Oyo Mesi, a group of kingmakers, selected as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Oyo Mesi, a group of kingmakers in Oyo State, according to the document, reportedly picked Lukman Gbadegesin from the Agunloye Ruling House and forwarded his name to the government last year.

In the document sighted by Premium Times, the name of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s likely successor was sent to the Oyo State government on September 30, 2022.

The document, believed to be a proclamation document and a court judgment, was signed by the five living Oyo Mesi members and two warrant chiefs selected by the government to replace deceased Oyo Mesi members.

The proclamation reads, “We hereby proclaim Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin the new Alaafin.”

However, a faction of the Oyo Mesi has faulted the process of selection, saying it was faced with so many irregularities.

This faction of the kingmakers’ group led by High Chief Ayoola said it was wrong for Basorun to unilaterally co-opt warrant officers into the council without the consent of other lawmakers and the approval of the Local Government authority and the state governor.

Not only that, Atiba ruling houses have also protested the emergence of the document saying it was an attempt to scheme them out of the selection process of the new Alaafin of Oyo.

In a statement authorized by Prince Sina Afolabi on behalf of the nine aggrieved families, the Oyo Mesi faction led by the Basorun of Oyo town, High Chief Ayoola, who made the selection, didn’t follow due process.

The aggrieved families in the statement said, “We, the members of Àtìbà nine royal families, feel compelled to respond to your recent publication claiming that a king has been chosen since 2022. We want to make it clear that your claim is completely untrue, baseless, and unfounded.

“We acknowledge that there were some improper arrangements made in the past, which have since been recognized and declined by the government. These arrangements did not represent a due process that reflects the genuine selection of a new Alafin. We fully support the government’s decision on this matter.

“We firmly believe that any process that excludes the nine royal families cannot be considered valid. It is essential that justice, fairness, and equity are upheld in the selection processes. To ensure this, we urge Governor Seyi Makinde to implement the 1976 Adekunle Ladeinde reports.

“By allowing the nine ruling houses, including Olawoyin, to participate in the selection processes, it is the duty of the government to promote peace and harmony within the community. We sincerely hope that our plea for justice and fairness will be heard and acted upon.”