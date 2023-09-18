Legendary Music Producer Dies

John Oboh, popular as ‘Mighty Mouse’, the legendary music producer who created the Ajegunle rhythm in the 90s, has reportedly died.

Mighty Mouse died today, September 18, in Lagos after battling illness suspected to be cancer.

A source close to the family confirmed his death to Vanguard.

Attempts to reach Mighty Mouse’s sister, Mabel Oboh, for reaction has been unsuccessful.

Mabel Oboh, African Democratic Congress, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary; Peter Oboh, former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, and Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod, renowned art collector, curator and philanthropist, are some of late John’s siblings in a family of 10 children.

Mighty Mouse is the music godfather of Ajegunle City. He created what has come to be known and recognised as Galala music