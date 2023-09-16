Bella Shmurda Cancels Canada Tour Over Mohbad’s Death

Popular Nigerian singer, Abiola Akinbiyi, also known as Bella Shmurda, has cancelled his Canada tour following the death of his colleague, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday at age 27 and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Mohbad’s management on Wednesday released an official statement confirming his passing away.

The statement released on X wrote, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace.”

Reacting, Bella Shmurda announced his decision to cancel the tour on Saturday night through his X account.

He noted that the new dates would be announced for the tour, which was earlier scheduled for September.

Bella Shmurda said, “Due to the recent sad event and unforeseen circumstances, I have had to cancel my Tour of Canada. New dates would be communicated.”