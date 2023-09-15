Muhammadu Buhari University To Commence Academic Activities October – Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali on Friday announced that Muhammadu Buhari University, Daura in Katsina State will commence academic activities by October 2023.

Naija News gathered that Alkali stated this when he led his ministry’s delegation on an inspection tour to the school’s permanent site in Daura on Friday.

The minister also said the school had already submitted its courses to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for confirmation and determination of the number of students to be admitted.

Alkali said, “I hereby commend the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) for building this university as part of their corporate social responsibility. I want to challenge other companies to emulate them by building either a school, hospital or something.

“We are also appealing to the company to assist the university with a takeoff grant to enable it to begin full operations as planned.”

The new Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Umar Adamu Katsayal while speaking during the inspection said the university had been provided with modern facilities to aid learning, including a hostel for male and female students.

Meanwhile, the minister has promised that the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line project will be completed by 2025.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the level of work done so far by the contractors.

He spoke in Daura, Katsina state on Friday, when he led an inspection tour of the ministry to the 387-kilometre rail project awarded by the former President.

The minister said, “Actually I am impressed with what I have seen so far. We came all the way from Dawanau (in Kano) to where we are (Daura) so that we can assess the level of the execution of the work in compliance with the specifications of the contractor.

“From Kano to here, almost all the major part of the site clearance has been done and I am pleased with what I have seen.”