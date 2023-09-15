Access Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers

Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers PDF

Here on this page, you can download Free Post UTME Examination Past Questions and Answers PDF for Popular Universities and Polytechnics in Nigeria. Visit samphina.com.ng to download the original and authentic copy of Post UTME Past Questions and Answers for any of the listed schools below, which is more reliable to prepare for the screening examination.

List of 60 Available Schools Post UTME Past Questions and Answers PDF

Abia State University Adekunle Ajasin University Ambrose Alli University Ahmadu Bello University Air Force Institute of Technology Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Auchi Polytechnic Babcock University Bayero University Benue State University Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University University of Cross River State Delta State University Ebonyi State University Ekiti State University Enugu State University of Technology Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi Federal University Dutse Federal University Lokoja Federal University of Technology Akure Federal University of Technology Minna Federal University of Technology, Owerri Alex Ekwueme Federal University Federal University Otuoke Federal Polytechnic Nekede Federal Polytechnic Oko Igbinedion University Imo State University Institute of Management and Technology Kaduna State University Kogi State University Kwara State University Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Lagos State University Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike Nasarawa State University, Keffi Nnamdi Azikiwe University Nigerian Defence Academy Niger Delta University Obafemi Awolowo University Olabisi Onabanjo University Rivers State University Tai Solarin University of Education University of Abuja University of Benin University of Calabar Osun State University University of Ibadan University of Ilorin University of Jos University of Lagos University of Maiduguri University of Medical Sciences, Ondo University Of Nigeria, Nsukka University of Port Harcourt University of Uyo Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

Making Use of Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers

Do not make use of Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers, instead buy the original past questions from samphina.com.ng which is the most authentic past questions and answers distributors online. During Post UTME period, most candidates tends to search and start looking for FREE Post UTME and School of Nursing Past Questions and Answers (PDF) online which are not authentic instead of spending just a little amount of money to get the original PDF Past Questions and Answers for their schools which they can print out into a hard copy (should they choose to) in order to help them study and get a high score which increases their chances of gaining admission.

By having access to the original copy of the school Post UTME Past Questions and Answers, candidates can confidently prepare for the Post UTME exams and significantly improve their chances of achieving a high score. This, in turn, greatly enhances their prospects of securing admission into their desired institutions.

Sample Post UTME Past Questions and Answers for English Language

Choose the correct option to fill the blank spaces

Question 1

The guest __ breakfast by the time the bus arrives

(A) Shall have finished (ANSWER)

(B) Have finished

(C) Had finished

(D) Are finishing

Question 2

You can go on I ___ what you are saying

(A) Will understand (ANSWER)

(B) An understanding

(C) Understanding

(D) Waste understanding

Question 3

When he was knocked on the head, he fell ___ to the ground

(A) Fainted (ANSWER)

(B) Unconscious

(C) Collapsed

(D) Noisily

Question 4

It ……. so hard that all the cares have stopped moving

(A) Will rain

(B) Rained (ANSWER)

(C) Rain

(D) Rains

Question 5

The principal will be going away on leave, in his absence the vice-principal will ____ the school

(A) Overlook

(B) Take over

(C) Look after (ANSWER)

(D) Care for

Question 6

Choose the word that is nearly opposite in meaning to the underlined wor(D)

The able-bodies should take care of the ____

(A) Feeble (ANSWER)

(B) Weak-minded

(C) Suffering

(D) Softhearted

Question 7

The chairman ordered him either to withdrew or to ___ his allegations

(A) Affirm (ANSWER)

(B) Drew

(C) Express

(D) Complete

Question 8

He shows plenty of goodwill to his neighbors, but they bear nothing except ___ towards him

(A) Bad luck

(B) Malice (ANSWER)

(C) Anger

(D) Unhappiness

Question 9

I supported what you said but I____ the way you said it

(A) Argued about

(B) Objected to (ANSWER)

(C) Interfered with

(D) Investigated

Question 10

Though many of us were poor quite a few were ___

(A) Arrogant

(B) Prodigal

(C) Affluent (ANSWER)

(D) Luxurious

Post UTME Sample Questions and Answers for Biology

Question 1

In bird, the following feathers posses after shaft

(A) Quill and filoplurnes

(B) Down and filoplurnes

(C) Covert and down (ANSWER)

(D) Quill and covert

Question 2

The nutritive layer of the eye in mammals is

(A) Refracting media

(B) Conjunctiva

(C) Cornea (ANSWER)

(D) Sciara

Question 3

Ultra filtration in the Kidney takes place in the

(A) Bowman’s Capsule (ANSWER)

(B) Pelvis

(C) Loop of Henle

(D) Proximal Convulated Tubule

Question 4

Which of the following bones is not a component of the fore limb?

(A) Olearanon

(B) Ulna

(C) Tibia (ANSWER)

(D) Humerus

Question 5

The condition in which the anthers mature before the stigma is called

(A) Protandry (ANSWER)

(B) Epigyny

(C) Hypogyny

(D) Protogyny

Question 6

In most true ferns, sporangia are grouped into

(A) Indusium

(B) Fronds (ANSWER)

(C) Son

(D) Prothalis

Question 7

The ratio of carriers to sucklers in the F2 generation derived from a parental cross at two

carriers of heamoglobins S gene is

(A) 3:1

(B) 1:3

(C) 2:1 (ANSWER)

(D) 1:2

Question 8

In which part of a leguminous plant can bacteria like Azotobacteria be found?

(A) Spongy mesophyll

(B) Root nodes (ANSWER)

(C) Stern internodes

(D) Stem nodes

Question 9

In a dicotyledonous stem, companion cells are found close to the

(A) Endodermal cells

(B) Silver tubes (ANSWER)

(C) Xylem vessels

(D) Pericylic fibres

Question 10

The position occupied by an organism in a food chain is referred to as