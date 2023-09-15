Connect with us

Education

Access Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers

Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers PDF

Here on this page, you can download Free Post UTME Examination Past Questions and Answers PDF for Popular Universities and Polytechnics in Nigeria.  Visit samphina.com.ng to download the original and authentic copy of Post UTME Past Questions and Answers for any of the listed schools below, which is more reliable to prepare for the screening examination.

List of 60 Available Schools Post UTME Past Questions and Answers PDF

  1. Abia State University
  2. Adekunle Ajasin University
  3. Ambrose Alli University
  4. Ahmadu Bello University
  5. Air Force Institute of Technology
  6. Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic
  7. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
  8. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University
  9. Auchi Polytechnic
  10. Babcock University
  11. Bayero University
  12. Benue State University
  13. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
  14. University of Cross River State
  15. Delta State University
  16. Ebonyi State University
  17. Ekiti State University
  18. Enugu State University of Technology
  19. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  20. Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi
  21. Federal University Dutse
  22. Federal University Lokoja
  23. Federal University of Technology Akure
  24. Federal University of Technology Minna
  25. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  26. Alex Ekwueme Federal University
  27. Federal University Otuoke
  28. Federal Polytechnic Nekede
  29. Federal Polytechnic Oko
  30. Igbinedion University
  31. Imo State University
  32. Institute of Management and Technology
  33. Kaduna State University
  34. Kogi State University
  35. Kwara State University
  36. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  37. Lagos State University
  38. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike
  39. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
  40. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  41. Nigerian Defence Academy
  42. Niger Delta University
  43. Obafemi Awolowo University
  44. Olabisi Onabanjo University
  45. Rivers State University
  46. Tai Solarin University of Education
  47. University of Abuja
  48. University of Benin
  49. University of Calabar
  50. Osun State University
  51. University of Ibadan
  52. University of Ilorin
  53. University of Jos
  54. University of Lagos
  55. University of Maiduguri
  56. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
  57. University Of Nigeria, Nsukka
  58. University of Port Harcourt
  59. University of Uyo
  60. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

Making Use of Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers

Do not make use of Free Post UTME Past Questions and Answers, instead buy the original past questions from samphina.com.ng which is the most authentic past questions and answers distributors online. During Post UTME period, most candidates tends to search and start looking for FREE Post UTME and School of Nursing Past Questions and Answers (PDF) online which are not authentic instead of spending just a little amount of money to get the original PDF Past Questions and Answers for their schools which they can print out into a hard copy (should they choose to) in order to help them study and get a high score which increases their chances of gaining admission.

By having access to the original copy of the school Post UTME Past Questions and Answers, candidates can confidently prepare for the Post UTME exams and significantly improve their chances of achieving a high score. This, in turn, greatly enhances their prospects of securing admission into their desired institutions.

 

Sample Post UTME Past Questions and Answers for English Language

Choose the correct option to fill the blank spaces

Question 1

The guest __ breakfast by the time the bus arrives

  • (A) Shall have finished (ANSWER)
  • (B) Have finished
  • (C) Had finished
  • (D) Are finishing

Question 2

You can go on I ___ what you are saying

  • (A) Will understand (ANSWER)
  • (B) An understanding
  • (C) Understanding
  • (D) Waste understanding

Question 3

When he was knocked on the head, he fell ___ to the ground

  • (A) Fainted (ANSWER)
  • (B) Unconscious
  • (C) Collapsed
  • (D) Noisily

Question 4

It ……. so hard that all the cares have stopped moving

  • (A) Will rain
  • (B) Rained (ANSWER)
  • (C) Rain
  • (D) Rains

Question 5

The principal will be going away on leave, in his absence the vice-principal will ____ the school

  • (A) Overlook
  • (B) Take over
  • (C) Look after (ANSWER)
  • (D) Care for

Question 6

Choose the word that is nearly opposite in meaning to the underlined wor(D)

The able-bodies should take care of the ____

  • (A) Feeble (ANSWER)
  • (B) Weak-minded
  • (C) Suffering
  • (D) Softhearted

Question 7

The chairman ordered him either to withdrew or to ___ his allegations

  • (A) Affirm (ANSWER)
  • (B) Drew
  • (C) Express
  • (D) Complete

Question 8

He shows plenty of goodwill to his neighbors, but they bear nothing except ___ towards him

  • (A) Bad luck
  • (B) Malice (ANSWER)
  • (C) Anger
  • (D) Unhappiness

Question 9

I supported what you said but I____ the way you said it

  • (A) Argued about
  • (B) Objected to (ANSWER)
  • (C) Interfered with
  • (D) Investigated

Question 10

Though many of us were poor quite a few were ___

  • (A) Arrogant
  • (B) Prodigal
  • (C) Affluent (ANSWER)
  • (D) Luxurious

Post UTME Sample Questions and Answers for Biology

Question 1

In bird, the following feathers posses after shaft

  • (A) Quill and filoplurnes
  • (B) Down and filoplurnes
  • (C) Covert and down (ANSWER)
  • (D) Quill and covert

Question 2

The nutritive layer of the eye in mammals is

  • (A) Refracting media
  • (B) Conjunctiva
  • (C) Cornea (ANSWER)
  • (D) Sciara

Question 3

Ultra filtration in the Kidney takes place in the

  • (A) Bowman’s Capsule (ANSWER)
  • (B) Pelvis
  • (C) Loop of Henle
  • (D) Proximal Convulated Tubule

Question 4

Which of the following bones is not a component of the fore limb?

  • (A) Olearanon
  • (B) Ulna
  • (C) Tibia (ANSWER)
  • (D) Humerus

Question 5

The condition in which the anthers mature before the stigma is called

  • (A) Protandry (ANSWER)
  • (B) Epigyny
  • (C) Hypogyny
  • (D) Protogyny

Question 6

In most true ferns, sporangia are grouped into

  • (A) Indusium
  • (B) Fronds (ANSWER)
  • (C) Son
  • (D) Prothalis

Question 7

The ratio of carriers to sucklers in the F2 generation derived from a parental cross at two
carriers of heamoglobins S gene is

  • (A) 3:1
  • (B) 1:3
  • (C) 2:1 (ANSWER)
  • (D) 1:2

Question 8

In which part of a leguminous plant can bacteria like Azotobacteria be found?

  • (A) Spongy mesophyll
  • (B) Root nodes (ANSWER)
  • (C) Stern internodes
  • (D) Stem nodes

Question 9

In a dicotyledonous stem, companion cells are found close to the

  • (A) Endodermal cells
  • (B) Silver tubes (ANSWER)
  • (C) Xylem vessels
  • (D) Pericylic fibres

Question 10

The position occupied by an organism in a food chain is referred to as

  • (A) Trophic level (ANSWER)
  • (B) Niche Level
  • (C) Energy level
  • (D) Feed level
